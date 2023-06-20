Arsenal optimistic over potential £50m transfer as new bid prepared

Arsenal are reportedly optimistic over the potential transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber as they prepare a new bid for the Dutchman.

The highly-rated 22-year-old seems to be emerging as one of Arsenal’s priorities in defence, as previously revealed by Fabrizio Romano, while there’s now been a further update on his situation.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are now prepared to make a new bid for Timber after seeing £30m rejected, with some optimism that a deal can be done for the player rated at around £50m by Ajax.

Arsenal don’t urgently need defenders after the superb form of both Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba last season, but there is probably room for a bit more depth in that department as Rob Holding isn’t much of a reliable backup option.

Timber can also play right-back or even defensive midfield, so there’s a variety of ways the Netherlands international could have a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium if this deal ends up going through.

Arsenal fans will be excited by how this summer is progressing, and we’ve taken a look at how Mikel Arteta could line up if he bags all the players he wants.