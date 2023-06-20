Arsenal’s new-look XI if they land 5 transfer targets, featuring Rice & Havertz and possible formation change

Arsenal transfer news is awash with big names being targeted by Mikel Arteta and co. right now, with Gunners fans already justifiably excited about the squad they could see at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Having finished a close second to Manchester City in 2022/23, Arsenal seem determined to do whatever they can to close that gap, with deals for big names such as Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in the works.

See here for Fabrizio Romano’s details on Arsenal’s plans in defence, with Timber a top target while others could also be considered. Elsewhere in the Daily Briefing, it seems Romano is also confident that Arsenal remain the favourites to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could also be on the way to Arsenal as the Daily Mail report that an improved offer has been made for the Germany international.

AFC are also pushing very hard to sign Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, according to Mundo Deportivo, while Romano has also stated that they have had some contacts with his City teammate Joao Cancelo, even if Barcelona are favourites.

If Arsenal could somehow pull off moves for all five of these players, here’s a look at how they could line up next season…

This is certainly a very strong-looking Arsenal team, though it could mean a slight change of formation if Havertz ends up being a regular starter.

Despite often playing up front for Chelsea, the 24-year-old is probably best suited to an attacking midfield role, either as an 8 or a 10, and that could mean he drops deep and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli become the main strikers, similarly to how Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were in their peak years alongside Roberto Firmino for Liverpool.

Given Gabriel Jesus’ struggle for goals last season, and occasional fitness issues, this tactical switch seems like a smart idea by Arteta to keep things fresh, while Joao Cancelo can also offer more width than Ben White did at right-back.

In midfield, things will probably work similarly to before, but with Gundogan perhaps coming in to fill that Granit Xhaka role of breaking into the box and contributing goals and assists in a fairly free midfield role.

Rice can protect the defence as Thomas Partey did, whilst probably offering more all-round qualities on the ball as well, and Timber could rotate with Gabriel Magalhaes but perhaps even be an upgrade on the Brazilian alongside William Saliba.

All in all, this is a superb XI and offers Arsenal better depth as they prepare for life back in the Champions League.