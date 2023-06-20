Other Chelsea sales could hand significant transfer boost to Arsenal

Chelsea’s asking price for Kai Havertz could reportedly hinge on how much they get for some of the other players they could sell this summer.

This could be good news for Arsenal, as it seems to suggest there will be some flexibility on Havertz’s fee as it looks like a number of other big names could also be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

That’s according to Jorge Picon in the tweet below, with the Relevo journalist explaining that Chelsea are willing to negotiate for the Germany international, with his future possibly connected to the likes of Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly…

Arsenal will surely be encouraged by this, as it seems Chelsea won’t stand too firm on their valuation for the Germany international, even though one could hardly blame them for wanting as much as possible to let the 24-year-old join a major rival.

Havertz has largely been a disappointment since joining from Bayer Leverkusen a few years ago, though he has long been highly regarded and it may be that he could revive his career at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta’s style perhaps a better fit for his qualities.

