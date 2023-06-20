Star wants Arsenal transfer despite looming Man City threat, clubs keen to finalise things quickly

Manchester City could be set to join the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but he still wants the transfer to Arsenal, according to Ben Jacobs.

The England international has long been linked with the Gunners, but they’re yet to find a fee West Ham are happy with, according to Jacobs in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

Arsenal fans will hope this can be resolved soon, especially with Man City possibly lurking in the background, but one positive is that it seems Rice is keen on the move to the Emirates Stadium, while both Arsenal and West Ham are keen for this to be resolved quickly.

Jacobs says the Hammers have plans of their own in the transfer market, so it could make sense for them not to drag this saga out so they can focus on signings to help replace their star player if he does leave.

“With Rice, it’s true that Manchester City could join the race. But as things stand, Rice wants the Arsenal move,” Jacobs explained.

“West Ham are insisting on £100m+. But Arsenal’s starting point, as reported many times, is to try and get the deal done for under £100m.

“Arsenal’s second bid is for £75m with £15m in add ons. It has been rejected, but is nonetheless edging closer to West Ham’s valuation. Arsenal are likely going to have to offer a higher guaranteed fee (closer to £85m) and provide a stronger structure, including gettable add ons.”

He added: “Rice, Arsenal and West Ham do want a deal done quickly though. The Hammers will want to move in the market themselves.