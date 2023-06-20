Nicolo Barella had been presumed unaffordable for Liverpool in light of their fresh financial handicap this summer, courtesy of a lack of Champions League football next term.

Gazzetta dello Sport now report, however, that the Merseysiders could beat all three of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle to the midfielder’s signature in a surprise change of tune.

With interested clubs expected to fork out at least £68m for the Italian’s signing (according to Sport Italia), he won’t come cheap, though would certainly be backed by many a commentator to be a resounding success in the English top-flight.

MORE: Troubling stats prove Mikel Arteta shouldn’t consider Kai Havertz a forward option – opinion

Blessed with an eye for a pass, sound ball progression abilities and a knack for delivering an impact in the final third, Barella is extremely well-equipped for the demands of top English and European football.

A signing Liverpool are destined to make?

It’s already been well-documented that Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp in particular, are big fans of the Italian international, though it remains to be seen whether a player costing potentially in excess of £68m will genuinely figure in their transfer plans.

A cut-price fee of £35m secured for Alexis Mac Allister, if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, would certainly offer greater flexibility of decision-making in the market, one would presume.

However, given the obvious similarities between the Argentine and Barella – not to mention the clear need for physically imposing, dominant midfielders alongside the World Cup winner – the Reds may be well-advised to explore alternative avenues.