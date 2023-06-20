Video: Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard link-up for Norway goal

Erling Haaland added the third goal for Norway in their EURO 2024 qualifying match against Cyprus making it 56th for the season.

The striker scored a penalty after 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to Norway and just four minutes later, the Norwegian superstar had another.

The 22-year-old received a beautiful through ball from Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard before finishing passed the Cyprus goalkeeper. The goal was Haaland’s 56th of the season for club and country – a total more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Erling Haaland has a brace! ? Norway leading 3-0 and on their way to a comfortable win ??#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/NT0CT4VEkC — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

? LIVE N o r w a y 3???0?? C y p r u s ?? H a a l a n d

pic.twitter.com/6XJvezBv3C — Out Of Context Erling Haaland (@ErlingNoContext) June 20, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay