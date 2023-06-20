Video: Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard link-up for Norway goal

Erling Haaland added the third goal for Norway in their EURO 2024 qualifying match against Cyprus making it 56th for the season. 

The striker scored a penalty after 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to Norway and just four minutes later, the Norwegian superstar had another.

The 22-year-old received a beautiful through ball from Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard before finishing passed the Cyprus goalkeeper. The goal was Haaland’s 56th of the season for club and country – a total more than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay

