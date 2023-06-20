With Leicester City having been relegated from the Premier League, the Foxes hierarchy can expect some players, including James Maddison, to leave rather than play in the Championship.

Maddison is certainly a man in demand, and Sky Sports News journalists were discussing the likelihood of where the player could end up before the start of the 2023/24 season.

By a process of elimination, only two Premier League clubs appeared to be realistic destinations for the player, with Rob Dorsett mentioning that his ‘gut feeling’ is that it would be the Magpies.

?? “My gut feeling, I think it will be Newcastle.” @RobDorsettSky believes James Maddison will most likely be a Newcastle United player at the end of the transfer window.? pic.twitter.com/3xj2keIbiJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 20, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News