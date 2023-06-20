Video: Journalist has gut feeling where James Maddison will end up as Tottenham and Newcastle battle for player

With Leicester City having been relegated from the Premier League, the Foxes hierarchy can expect some players, including James Maddison, to leave rather than play in the Championship.

Maddison is certainly a man in demand, and Sky Sports News journalists were discussing the likelihood of where the player could end up before the start of the 2023/24 season.

By a process of elimination, only two Premier League clubs appeared to be realistic destinations for the player, with Rob Dorsett mentioning that his ‘gut feeling’ is that it would be the Magpies.

