Arsenal hope to complete first summer signing this week

Arsenal are closing in on signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz as the Gunners have everything in place for the transfer to be completed in the coming days.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning that Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle with Chelsea to sign Havertz for a fee in the region of £65m.

Personal terms are already in place and a medical for the German is all that is left to complete before a move can be finalised. Fabrizio Romano states that the deal could be complete this week as Arsenal close in on their first signing of the summer.

Arsenal are closing in on Kai Havertz deal as final agreement with Chelsea is imminent. Package will be worth £65m as expected, always been indicated as the right fee to make it happen. ???? #AFC Sources feel it will be done/sealed this week. Personal terms agreed last week. pic.twitter.com/x1u9IGpj2L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

This summer is a key one for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to take his team one step further in the Premier League having come so close to the title this season.

Declan Rice is one star expected to follow Havertz through the doors of the Emirates over the coming weeks and another midfielder is also expected to partner the West Ham player once the first game of the campaign comes around.

The signing of Havertz is a strange one as there is no obvious place for the German to play but Arteta seems to want the Chelsea star, therefore, there is a clear plan in place for how to get the best out of the 24-year-old.