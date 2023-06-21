Opinion: Kai Havertz can flourish for Arsenal in second striker role

It’s difficult to know just how happy Arsenal fans will be at signing Kai Havertz, and by contrast, how happy Chelsea fans will be to get rid of him.

Ever since he signed for the Blues he’s been under pressure to produce the goods in front of goal, and that’s arguably something that’s he’s not done on as regular a basis as may be expected for a signing who became the most expensive German in history according to transfermarkt.

The international star signed on at Stamford Bridge for £75.8m in 2020, per Sky Sports, but in the three seasons played for the Blues, he managed just 27 goals according to WhoScored.

To that end, it wouldn’t really be a surprise at all for Chelsea fans to want to see the back of him, however, it’s arguable that Havertz was never really given the best opportunity to really show what he could do.

Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ???? #AFC ? £60m guaranteed fee; ? £5m add-ons; ? Long term deal agreed; ? Medical tests to be scheduled. Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Signed ostensibly as a main striker alongside Timo Werner, Havertz operates much better in a slightly more withdrawn role.

At Arsenal he would have Gabriel Jesus as the main man, and be able to flourish in that second striker role in which he’s adept.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Rio Ferdinand wants Man United to swoop for Real Madrid star Video: “Get a new shirt” – Erling Haaland covers Man United badge on fan’s jersey Chelsea out of luck as Newcastle set to complete stunning €70m swoop for top target

The Gunners already know which players to play in the various attacking positions, unlike Chelsea who appeared to try a different formation every other week.

Is it therefore any wonder why Havertz was never settled?

Time will tell if he becomes the player at Arsenal that everyone thought he would be at Chelsea of course, but on the face of it this looks like very good business by the north Londoners.