Video: “Get a new shirt” – Erling Haaland covers Man United badge on fan’s jersey

After just one season, Erling Haaland is a name Man City fans will never forget as the Norway international spearheaded Pep Guardiola’s side’s charge to a historic treble.
The striker broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season and overall bagged an impressive 52 goals across 53 matches – despite coming on as a sub towards the end of the league campaign.
Despite being a Man City star, back in his homeland of Norway even Man United fans want a picture with their hero and the 22-year-old obliged on one condition.
When taking a photo with a Man United fan, Haaland covered the crest on his shirt and said via City Xtra: “Wait… *Covers Manchester United badge* Take the picture now. Take another picture like that.”
Before going on to say as he walked away: “Get yourself a new shirt!”
