No sooner has it become clear that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital are in bed with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that owns Newcastle United, but the American has now taken the first steps to becoming a multi-club owner.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), the Chelsea owners have taken a majority stake in Ligue Un outfit, Strasbourg.

The report notes that the stake is almost 100 percent, which would give the new owners full control of the French club.

Though the news might initially outrage Chelsea supporters who will surely be keen for things to settle down soon after another whirlwind transfer window thus far, longer term the purchase might actually be of benefit to the west Londoners.

Just as City Football Group have done with strategic purchases around the world, having a pool of clubs under one ownership allows for Chelsea to send out young players to get proper game experience rather than having to play in the less-than-useful U23 league.

Not only will Academy stars from Cobham prosper, but if there happens to be a special talent within the ranks of a club that Boehly/Clearlake own – as there will be more purchases to come most likely – it gives the Blues direct access to those players.

Supporters arguably won’t be interested by things going on elsewhere unless it affects their club, but Boehly is believed to have never hidden his desire to become a multi-club owner, with The Guardian suggesting that buying his first club after Chelsea has been a year in the making.