Newcastle closing in on €70m target who looks set to land massive six-year deal

Newcastle are closing in on AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali as negotiations have entered into the final stages over the €70m signing of the midfielder.

It was reported on Wednesday by The Athletic, that the Magpies were close to an agreement with Milan to sign the Italy international for a fee in the region of €70million.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that the deal is getting closer to its conclusion as the next round of talks will take place around the €70m fee – such as add-ons and structure of the deal.

Tonali will sign a contract until June 2029 should the deal get over the line and the midfielder will earn €8m per season at St. James’ Park.

Tonali is said to be Newcastle’s top target to bolster Eddie Howe’s midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League. The Magpies boss will look to bring in another midfielder before the window ends as he looks to form a deadly trio alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

The Athletic reports that the 23-year-old was also wanted by Chelsea, but it looks like Newcastle are about to get their man which is a big statement to the rest of the Premier League that they have arrived at the top table.