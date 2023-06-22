“I made a mistake” – Neymar issues emotional public apology to girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Neymar has issued a lengthy emotional apology to his girlfriend on social media, admitting he “made a mistake” and wanted to put things right.

It’s not clear what the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward is referring to exactly, but it seems the pair have recently had some problems.

Neymar is perhaps keen to nip this in the bud before it becomes public, as he issued a grovelling apology to his partner Bruna Biancardi.

The former Barcelona forward wrote: “Bru, I do this for both of you and your family.

“Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.

“I made a mistake. I did wrong with you all.

“I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But my mistakes in my personal life I resolve at home, in my privacy with my family and friends…

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of having by my side, the mother of my child. It hit your family, which is now my family. It hit your privacy in such a special moment that is maternity.”

He added: “Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.

“I can’t imagine myself without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you know for sure I want to try.

“Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.

“ALWAYS US. I love you.”