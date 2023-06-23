It seems that Enzo Maresca is wasting no time in trying to get signings in through the door at the King Power Stadium.

The former Man City assistant will know that he’ll be under pressure to perform from the very first moment of the Championship season, and how the Foxes do in their first half dozen games will ultimately give supporters of the club an insight into what they can expect for the rest of the season.

Being a right-hand man to Pep Guardiola brings its own set of pressures, though Mikel Arteta hasn’t found life too bad at Arsenal since cutting the ties with the Cityzens.

The Championship is a notoriously hard league to get out of, and it’s unlikely to be plain sailing for Maresca, however, if he’s backed in the transfer market and he can impose a recognisable style of play on the squad, there’s no reason why Leicester can’t be challenging at the business end of the 2023/24 campaign.

According to TeamTalk, Maresca is looking to make Wolves defender, Ryan Giles, the first signing this summer.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham fan favourite who joined last year could leave in swap deal for James Ward-Prowse Man United make third and final bid for Chelsea’s Mason Mount Danny Murphy believes Newcastle are making a transfer mistake this summer

Whilst Giles might not be the household name that Foxes fans would hope, he did provide 11 assists from his left-back slot during his loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, per TeamTalk, and that’s not to be sniffed at.

It would suggest that the new manager is looking for wing-backs to get forward in an attacking style, not too dissimilar to how Man City have played over the past few seasons.