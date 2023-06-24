Crystal Palace make ‘huge proposal’ to attacker but deal ‘difficult’, says Fabrizio Romano

Wilfried Zaha is in no rush to decide where he will play next season.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Serie A side Lazio have become the latest club to register their interest in Zaha.

Despite being an Eagles legend, Zaha, 30, is set to leave Crystal Palace this summer after failing to extend his contract, likely signalling an end to his near-20-year spell with the club.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Wilfried Zaha?

And providing some insight on the decision facing the 30-year-old, Romano confirmed multiple clubs are in the mix to sign the Ivory Coast international, but explained why completing a deal for the winger will not be easy.

“They [Lazio] just spoke to the player side and informed they are interested, but it’s a difficult deal for them as Zaha has huge salary,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“No bid yet at this stage. Despite his age, Zaha has many proposals and has been approached by French, Italian and Saudi clubs. No terms discussed yet.”

However, despite Zaha being wanted elsewhere, there is still a slither of hope that Palace can retain him for what you would assume would be the remainder of his career.

“Crystal Palace insist to be informed and have also made him a huge proposal to extend his contract but – he wants to take time to decide,” Romano added.

During his time with Palace, which spans across two spells, Zaha, who has 30 senior international caps to his name, has scored 90 goals and provided 76 assists in 458 games in all competitions.