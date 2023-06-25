Arsenal are keen on signing the Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners have secured verbal agreement on personal terms with the defender and the player is very keen on joining the Premier League club.

The report further states that Arsenal will hold transfer talks with his club today, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with the Dutch outfit.

Timber has been a quality defender for Ajax and he has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League as well.

The Gunners need to add defensive depth this summer and the 22-year-old would be a superb acquisition. Timber can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title last season due to the lack of depth and quality in the squad. The injury to William Saliba during the final stretch of the season derailed their title race and Arteta will want to plug those gaps in his squad before heading into the new season.

Timber has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders in Europe and a move to Arsenal could be the ideal next step in his career. Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal and he could help the 22-year-old Dutchman fulfil his potential as well.

Arsenal will have to improve their squad significantly if they want to do well in the Champions League next season and signings like Timber will certainly bridge the gap with the top clubs.