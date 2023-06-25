Leeds eyeing Man United attacker as Wilfried Gnonto replacement

Remarkably, despite being bitter rivals, Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a shock loan move for Man United winger Amad Diallo.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the recently-relegated Whites are interested in bringing Diallo to Elland Road in time for next season and could use the Ivorian as a potential replacement for Wilfried Gnonto, who is expected to depart.

Diallo enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Championship with Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in 37 games, last season.

However, now back with his parent club, although the 20-year-old’s preference is to feature in Erik Ten Hag’s first-team plans, with the Red Devils blessed with wide options, there are no guarantees he’ll stay at Old Trafford next season.

And should Ten Hag give the green light for Diallo to leave on loan again, Leeds United will surely up their interest as they look to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League.