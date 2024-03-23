Leeds United currently lead the Championship table with eight games remaining and are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League to retain their talented players.

However, if Leeds fail to secure promotion to the English top flight, there is a possibility that the club’s skilful wide forwards, Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, could be on their way out.

Transfer insider Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, claimed that several players will be at risk of leaving the club if they do not regain promotion, including Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter.

He said:

“But if Leeds weren’t promoted, we might see a few clubs looking at him. I’m not saying he would leave, but this is a big moment for Leeds, and failure to get up could lead to the threat of the side falling apart a little. Gnonto and Summerville would likely leave, and I’d throw Rutter in there as someone who would attract interest.”

Losing either of their forwards would be a significant setback for the Whites

Losing these players will no doubt serve as a blow for Leeds United, given how good they have been for them this season under Daniel Farke.

Summerville has emerged as one of the club’s standout performers in the ongoing campaign. The Dutch right-winger has notably netted 15 goals and contributed 8 assists in 35 Championship games.

Meanwhile, Gnonto is equally influential, despite having only 15 starts. The 20-year-old left-winger has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists.

Daniel Farke will hope that they end the campaign on a high note and achieve the ultimate goal of promotion to the Premier League.

If Leeds go up, it would be exciting to see both Gnonto and Summerville facing off against top-flight defenders.