Exclusive: “Clubs will push” for Liverpool-linked winger this summer, transfer expert confirms

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding talented young Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer amid links with Liverpool.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested there will be plenty of interest in Summerville in the weeks and months ahead, though ultimately Leeds will have to make a decision on the 22-year-old.

Summerville is having a superb season in the Championship as he helps drive Leeds’ promotion push, so it will be interesting to see if he can be lured away from Elland Road if the Yorkshire club have Premier League football again next season.

Romano acknowledged links with Liverpool but didn’t specify if the Reds are one of the main names in contention to sign the Dutch wide-man, simply saying that there is a lot of interest in him and that clubs are likely to push for him soon.

Summerville transfer: Romano’s update on the Liverpool-linked winger

Discussing what could happen with Summerville this summer, Romano said: “I’ve been asked by some fans about links with Liverpool and others, and for sure many, really many clubs are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of this summer.

“At the moment I’m told there’s nothing advanced with anyone, but interest will be there. Clubs will push, then it will be up to Leeds United to make a decision in the summer.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this as Summerville could be a fine signing to help the club for the present and future, as the Merseyside giants might have issues to resolve in attack this summer.

Romano has also confirmed strong Saudi transfer interest in Mohamed Salah, so if the Egypt international ends up leaving Anfield, the club will need to find a top attacker to come in and replace him, though it remains to be seen if they might opt for someone more proven and experienced than Summerville.