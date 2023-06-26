Same agent as Gordon and Wilson: PIF eyeing £45m offer to sign Premier League ‘beast’ after Tonali

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in a £45million transfer deal this summer.

The England international has been a rock solid performer in the Premier League in recent times, and now seems to be an increasingly important part of the England set-up as well.

Guehi could be a great fit for Newcastle’s needs, but it remains to be seen if they’ll definitely win the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in recent times, so this could be a tricky deal to get done this summer.

Newcastle’s focus for the moment is on completing the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, but it’s been suggested that Guehi could be next on their list.

