Bayern Munich given reasons to be cheerful in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane

The future of Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane, is still very much up for debate at this point, with no indication on either side as to whether the striker will be held to his contract or allowed to move on.

If there was an opportunity to try his luck elsewhere, the likelihood that it will be away from the Premier League is strong given that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is hardly likely to sanction a switch to any of Tottenham’s rivals in the English top-flight.

Perhaps it’s with that in mind that Kane’s entourage have spoken with Bayern Munich again.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Kane has apparently, via his brother and agent Charlie, given very positive signals to the Bundesliga giants.

Whilst things are a long way from being agreed, the fact that Kane hasn’t completely rebuffed a move to the Bavarians speaks volumes.

For Levy of course it’s a delicate balancing act.

Does he hold his striker to the final year of his contract knowing that he’ll more than likely leave in a year’s time for nothing, or does he do the decent thing and earn the club somewhere in the region of £100m, which can be immediately reinvested into the team?

If the latter scenario is something the chairman can stomach, then a move abroad seems the most likely given that Kane will almost certainly not be allowed to sign for a Premier League competitor.