Euro giants consider Arsenal transfer raid, Gunners likely to green-light move for £30-35m

Marseille are reportedly considering a move to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer after his impressive loan spell in Ligue 1 with Reims last season.

The talented 21-year-old looked a terrific prospect in his single season in the French top flight, so could he now be heading back there this summer?

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside yesterday, Ben Jacobs made it clear Balogun could be available for £30-35m this summer, though he mentioned Crystal Palace as a team to watch in the race for the USA international’s signature.

It now seems Marseille are also in the equation, according to L’Equipe, with OM said to be keen on the prospect of pairing Balogun with former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez up front.

Balogun looks like he’d be a fine signing for Marseille, and it’s fair to say the Gunners have a good relationship with the Ligue 1 side.

Nuno Tavares has just been on loan there, while William Saliba also had a loan spell there in the past, while Matteo Guendouzi moved there permanently from the Emirates Stadium.