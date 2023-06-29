(Image) Arsenal star has started following Kai Havertz and one other transfer target

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been spotted following new signing Kai Havertz and transfer target Declan Rice on Instagram.

Rice is widely expected to now complete a move to the Emirates Stadium, following an agreement with West Ham, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

See below as Kiwior now seems to be getting a bit ahead of himself, following what will surely be his future teammate before the deal is actually officially completed…

Havertz was announced yesterday, and it shouldn’t be too long now before Rice follows him with a move to north London.

Once this does go through, it will surely be one of the most significant deals of the summer, so one can forgive Kiwior’s excitement here!

