Double arrival at Leeds looks imminent; two deals that will excite Elland Road faithful

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on two exciting deals to help take the club forward next season.

The Yorkshire outfit were unfortunately relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season and must now prepare for the start of a new era in the Championship.

Leeds will undoubtedly hope to get back to the top flight on the first attempt, and they’re now closing in on two important deals with the seemingly imminent appointment of Daniel Farke as manager.

On top of that, Stuart Webber reportedly looks close to joining the club as well, coming in as sporting director, according to Football Insider.

Leeds need to get these appointments right after the struggles of previous managers Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.