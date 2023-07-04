Liverpool expected to open transfer talks with club soon as Arsenal & Chelsea will provide “competition”

Liverpool are reportedly expected to open talks with Southampton soon over the potential transfer of midfield wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

The highly-rated Belgian youngster is starting to become one of the most in demand players on the market this summer, with Liverpool working on this deal as they anticipate getting competition from their rivals Arsenal and Chelsea as well, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details from Romano, who has tweeted that LFC have already been in talks with Lavia’s representatives for the last two weeks, with those contacts ongoing as they consider the 19-year-old a top talent in his position…

Liverpool have been in contact with the agents of Roméo Lavia for 2 weeks — still ongoing ??? He’s high on the list, considered as ‘top talent’ in his position. Sources expect #LFC to open talks with Southampton soon — as there will be competition from Arsenal and Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/l7NIUaKGYm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Lavia could perfectly complement Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in a new-look Liverpool midfield next season, giving Jurgen Klopp a younger-looking side as his previous group of players who were so successful together now look past their best.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho aren’t getting any younger, so Lavia could be the ideal long-term successor in that defensive midfield role.

? EXCLUSIVE ? @FabrizioRomano ?? Pochettino wanted to keep Mount at CFC but Ten Hag was CRUCIAL to bringing him to Man U ? ?? Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund remains on #MUFC's list but we await the next move as Atalanta want €60-70m ? + #theDebrief Podcast! Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 4, 2023

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been tipped as Lavia’s preferred destination by Football Transfers, though they state that a deal could hinge on Thomas Party leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea also have issues in midfield, though Romano mentioned their pursuit of Moises Caicedo in his CaughtOffside column this morning.