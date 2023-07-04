Man United turn their attentions to £30m-rated keeper as Onana considered too expensive

With seemingly no resolution in sight for David de Gea at Man United, the Red Devils appear to be continuing their search for a new custodian between the sticks.

It isn’t clear if the Spaniard will accept a contract with the Old Trafford outfit on reduced terms and, perhaps, less playing time, however, regardless of his position, the club are well within their rights to see what other keepers might be available.

Andre Onana of Inter Milan was thought to be a strong option, particularly as he played under Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, at Ajax.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Inter’s insistence of a £50m transfer fee has seen United extend their search.

The outlet also note that the Red Devils are now running the rule over Brighton and Hove Albion’s £30m-rated Robert Sanchez, who has apparently fallen out with Roberto De Zerbi.

Assuming de Gea also ends up staying, there’s quite a marked difference in terms of ability between him and his countryman, Sanchez, as the graph below, courtesy of DataMB shows.

Sanchez doesn’t have the best long, short or medium pass success when compared to de Gea, though he absolutely wipes the floor with his contemporary in defensive actions, aerial duels contested and leaving his line.

Ten Hag will need to work out whether he values the ability to distribute more than the other aspects of a goalkeepers armoury, before making his move and, ultimately, his choice for number one next season.