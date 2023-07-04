PSG set Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum with decision expected before 31 July

Paris Saint-Germain are determined not to lose Kylian Mbappe for free ahead of his contract expiring in 2024 and the Ligue 1 champions have now set the superstar an ultimatum.

The forward signed a new deal with PSG last summer but at the start of June, the French star wrote to the Paris-based club to inform them that he will not be activating the extra year in his current deal, meaning that the 24-year-old can leave for free in 2024.

This kicked off the rumours once again about Mbappe as PSG are determined not to lose the forward for free as he demands a huge transfer fee.

According to L’Équipe, PSG have now set a July 31 deadline for Mbappe to exercise the extra year option in his contract and should the superstar do nothing to change his current situation, then the Ligue 1 champions will try to sell him this summer.

The report states that informal discussions between the Mbappe camp and PSG have resumed over a new deal, even if considerable disagreements persist. The French club believes that the World Cup winner wants to push a free transfer in order to command a higher signing fee at his next club but that is not in their best interests as they will lose out on a huge sum of cash.

It is unlikely that the French superstar will move this summer as he has stated on numerous occasions that he wants to stay in Paris.

Real Madrid is most likely his next destination and the La Liga giants could be set to get one of the best players in the world for free during the summer of 2024.