Arsenal are set to finalise a club-record move for Declan Rice this summer.

According to a report from the Athletic, Arsenal have now secured a £105 million agreement with West Ham United and the player has been given permission to discuss personal terms with the North London giants and undergo a medical with them.

The 24-year-old was determined to join a big club this summer and a move to Arsenal will be an exciting opportunity for him.

Rice has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years and he will look to make his mark in the Champions League now.

The 24-year-old midfielder helped West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, and it remains to be seen whether he can guide Arsenal to a league title next season.

The Gunners came close to winning the title last year, and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

Arsenal have already secured the services of Kai Havertz and they are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

It is evident that Mikel Arteta wanted to strengthen his squad all across the pitch, and the Gunners will look to put up a strong fight against the likes of Manchester City next season.

Declan Rice will add physicality and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield and he will help the Gunners tighten up at the bank.

Players like Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been linked with moves away this summer and Arsenal might need to bring in a quality partner for Rice if both players depart.