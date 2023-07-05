Man United in a hurry to get another new signing over the line

No sooner has Mason Mount been unveiled as a new Man United signing than it appears that the club are concentrating hard on another target.

Acquiring a player that has been bestowed with the famous and iconic No.7 shirt has been an open secret for some while now, with the two clubs locked in negotiations before a deal was, inevitably, thrashed out.

Clearly, Erik ten Hag wants to build a team of winners in order that the Red Devils can again fight for the biggest prizes.

With a Champions League campaign ahead of them too, United need to have some decent depth in their squad if they wish to be successful.

To that end, it appears to be all systems go in trying to persuade Inter Milan to sell their goalkeeper, Andre Onana, according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

The Cameroonian worked extensively with ten Hag whilst both were at Ajax, so the attraction for the manager is obvious.

Quite what that means for David de Gea’s future at the club is a moot point at the present time.

The Spaniard’s career appears to be in something of a limbo, and much will depend if he’s willing to accept that he won’t necessarily be the No.1 for the club next season.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Luis Enrique unveiled as new Paris Saint-Germain manager More transfer window success for Arsenal as €40m capture gets ready for medical Tottenham offer Harry Kane massive new contract amid transfer interest

Though there appears to be some distance between United’s bid for the custodian and Inter’s valuation according to The Telegraph, it’s suggested that the Red Devils will ramp things up now.

Therefore the next few days and weeks could be crucial, and United’s fans will surely be hoping for some more good news in due course.