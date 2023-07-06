Manchester United have inadvertently made it harder to sell this unwanted player

Manchester United are reportedly struggling to sell Harry Maguire this summer due to the fact that his wages have gone up as a result of their qualification for the Champions League.

The Red Devils would ideally like to part ways with Maguire, but his increased salary seems to be a major issue for them at the moment, according to the Guardian.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag became manager last year, and one imagines there won’t be too many clubs willing to spend big money on him, whether that’s on a transfer fee or his contract demands.

Man Utd will of course be delighted to be back in the Champions League for next season, but it has inadvertently given them a bit of a headache here with regards to Maguire’s future.

It will be interesting to see how this resolves itself, but United will just have to hope there’s someone out there who’s desperate to land the 30-year-old in this transfer window.

Manchester United are struggling to sell Harry Maguire due to an increase in his wages triggered by Champions League qualification [@JamieJackson___] pic.twitter.com/oIjEM4SwiK — Transfer Centre (@CentreTransfer) July 6, 2023

Even if Maguire hasn’t been at his best for much of his time with MUFC, he has continued to perform well for England and was a key player during his time at former club Leicester City, so there’ll surely be suitors interested in gambling on him.