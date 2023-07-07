Liverpool reportedly exited the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer (Sky Germany via the Liverpool Echo), though the Merseysiders may live to regret that call.

It’s now understood that Bayern Munich could pivot on their previously unshakeable transfer stance on the Dutchman, with Thomas Tuchel potentially open to the idea of giving the player away.

“Bayern Munich previously told Ryan Gravenberch’s management that he has to stay but that was before Hasan Salihamidzic was fired,” Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“Now, Munich is starting on 13th July and then they will see how it works in training. Now they are open to talks about Gravenberch, whereas before it was clear that they weren’t, but they want to see him back in training with Konrad Laimer and how everything works.

“Perhaps Tuchel would be open to the option of giving him away. We heard he was offered to AC Milan by his management (Team Raiola). They are testing the options at the moment.”

What exact shape an exit would take remains to be seen, though increased competition for midfield places could force the Bavarians into a difficult position – particularly if desired moves for the likes of Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Kim Min-jae (now undergoing a medical) cumulatively require more capital than what is currently available.

It would have to be considered a major shame on the part of the Bundesliga champions having only signed the 21-year-old from Ajax last summer.

Do Liverpool even need Ryan Gravenberch at this stage?

Some good news, perhaps, for Tuchel’s outfit is that the Reds have already bolstered their squad significantly with the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – two signings that will surely encourage Liverpool to look at alternative options.

The need for backup in the 6 position is more than clear following Fabinho’s mostly dire performances in the prior term (though there was some late hope provided in the final stages of the campaign).

Gravenberch himself has certainly made clear his desire to stay put and fight for his place, though matters could be quickly taken out of his hands.