Mason Mount reveals reasons behind decision to leave Chelsea and join Man United

Mason Mount has revealed the reasons behind his decision to leave Chelsea and join Manchester United this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder recently spoke to Manchester United’s official website and shed light on the motives behind his £55 million move.

Mount explained that he realised several months ago that he wasn’t part of Chelsea’s future plans and admitted this realisation opened the door for other opportunities, and when he learned that Manchester United was interested in signing him, his decision was swiftly made.

The allure of joining a massive club with a rich history, filled with iconic players, was an enticing prospect for the young midfielder.

“Several months ago, it became clear that I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans moving forward,” the ex-Chelsea star said.

“Once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up. A massive club, huge iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning.

Getting in early and ready for pre-season to start was a main objective of mine as well. The most important thing for me was getting there, being ready on day one and being able to obviously meet all the players, the manager, and get working.”