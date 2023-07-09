“Arsenal know he’s a really talented player” – clubs warned striker transfer won’t come cheap

Arsenal reportedly want big money for Folarin Balogun this summer, with plenty of clubs showing an interest in a potential transfer.

The talented 22-year-old performed superbly on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims last season, and it seems he’ll now have a long queue of clubs looking at him this summer as he perhaps remains some way from getting regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on Balogun’s future, naming Crystal Palace as one of the USA international’s suitors, while a long list of clubs from elsewhere in Europe could also be in the race.

However, Taylor told Give Me Sport that the price tag looks a bit much for all these teams.

He said: “They are looking at him, from what I understand. I’ve had conversations about Balogun’s future. There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation.

Folarin Balogun celebrates a goal for Reims

“Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan, but I think ultimately, the price tag’s going to prove complicated for a lot of these clubs because Arsenal know he’s a really talented player.”

Arsenal fans will probably be in two minds about Balogun, who looks more than good enough to challenge for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side, and possibly providing a better backup option than Eddie Nketiah.

At the same time, however, if Balogun isn’t going to get the playing time he wants, it probably doesn’t make sense to keep an unhappy player, with his stock perhaps unlikely to get much higher than now, meaning it’s an ideal time to cash in.

