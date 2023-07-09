Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund seems like a player in demand this summer.

The 20-year-old Denmark international has been linked with clubs like Manchester United in recent weeks. A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are now looking to enter the race for the talented young striker and they are likely to make a push for him.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to sign a quality goalscorer this summer and Hojlund could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 20-year-old scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he picked up seven assists as well.

The talented youngster is expected to develop into a prolific goalscorer with the right coaching and experience. He could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for both Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues had a disappointing campaign last year and they failed to make it to the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if they can attract the 20-year-old despite the absence of European football.

There is no doubt that Chelsea have a talented squad at their disposal, and they have appointed a top-class manager like Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career, and he could be the ideal manager to get the best out of Hojlund in the coming seasons.

The Blues certainly have the financial resources to tempt Atalanta into selling the striker, especially after selling a number of players this summer.