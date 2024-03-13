In a sinister turn of events, The United Stand fan channel founder, Mark Goldbridge, has been subjected to death threats after conducting an interview with Man United striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

An acquired taste, Goldbridge has seemingly upset some of the United fan base because of persistent bad mouthing of players.

The Daily Mail have reported on the death threats circulating on social media which apparently also note the exact location of the channel’s studio.

Man United ace Hojlund gives interview that sparks Goldbridge death threats

Hojlund had promised to allow the channel to interview him after his move to the club, given that it’s believed he was a long-standing fan of the channel.

Clearly, the matter has now become something that the police will need to deal with, and it brings into question whether the channel will continue to broadcast in the immediate and long-term future.

As one of the more popular fan channels along with the likes of Arsenal Fan TV, there are always going to be a minority of idiots looking to make a name for themselves, however, making credible death threats against another human being is arguably in very poor taste indeed.

Goldbridge is clearly a mouthpiece for a large percentage of the United match-going public too, so it’s clear he provides a service that people want to watch and listen to.

Whether these latest developments will see him take a step back for a while will only be seen in the lead up to, and after, United’s next game.