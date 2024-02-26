Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the signing that could help Hojlund at Manchester United

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has expressed the view that Manchester United could perhaps do well to sign an experienced striker this summer to help youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed his latest understanding of Man Utd’s transfer plans, with a new striker set to be a priority at Old Trafford in the months ahead.

Hojlund has started well since joining the Red Devils, recovering from a slow start to show some superb scoring form at the start of 2024, and it makes sense for Erik ten Hag to build around him for the long term, meaning bringing in another young forward might not be ideal.

Young striker transfer ideal for Man Utd and Hojlund

“Man United are also planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window – the plan is very clear, they are waiting for a new director and a new board structure, but they want a new number 9,” Romano said.

“They will obviously respect the great numbers of Rasmus Hojlund and he will remain at the club, but one more striker is needed because Anthony Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, there are no doubts about that.

“United still have to decide, however, if they want to go for a young player or an experienced player. There will be internal discussions about that, and United will take their time despite rumours about Joshua Zirkzee and Mathys Tel. We’ll see what they decide in the coming weeks and months, but for sure a new striker will be a core part of their plans for the summer.”

He added: “Personally, I think Hojlund still has huge potential and I’ve been so impressed with his performances recently, so maybe an experienced striker who knows the league could help to make an instant impact and also to support Hojlund while he’s still developing.”

MUFC fans will surely agree with Romano’s analysis, as it makes sense not to have someone directly competing with Hojlund for the long run.

An experienced signing up front could be ideal to take the pressure off Hojlund for the next year or two, whilst also giving him someone to learn from before reaching his peak years.