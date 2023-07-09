Two more Chelsea players could be set for Saudi Arabia transfers

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reportedly be the next players to head out of the club in transfers to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Blues have made huge numbers of player sales this summer, including big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, who sealed transfers to Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also managed to offload the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League clubs, and it seems Ziyech and Aubameyang could be next, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr could be back on despite it previously encountering problems, while Aubameyang could link up with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Mauricio Pochettino can continue to trim down this squad, as Ziyech and Aubameyang have both struggled to make any kind of impact in the last year or so.

Pochettino has plenty of talented young players to work with, so there’s probably not much to lose from trimming down this squad by shifting ageing and under-performing players like this.