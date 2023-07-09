Two more Chelsea players could be set for Saudi Arabia transfers

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reportedly be the next players to head out of the club in transfers to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Blues have made huge numbers of player sales this summer, including big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, who sealed transfers to Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also managed to offload the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League clubs, and it seems Ziyech and Aubameyang could be next, according to the Telegraph.

The report suggests Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr could be back on despite it previously encountering problems, while Aubameyang could link up with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham only have 48 hours left to complete €18m bargain deal for 27-year-old
Newcastle urged not to sell 29-year-old star this summer
£40m player keen on joining Newcastle; he wants to play for Eddie Howe

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope Mauricio Pochettino can continue to trim down this squad, as Ziyech and Aubameyang have both struggled to make any kind of impact in the last year or so.

Pochettino has plenty of talented young players to work with, so there’s probably not much to lose from trimming down this squad by shifting ageing and under-performing players like this.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.