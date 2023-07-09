Tottenham receive a second bid of £70m plus add-ons for Harry Kane

According to Daily Mail, Bayern Munich have made a second bid of £70 million plus add-ons for Harry Kane in the hopes that it will be enough to persuade Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to accept the offer.

The German club had previously seen a £60 million bid rejected by Spurs, as it fell significantly short of Tottenham’s £100 million valuation for the striker.

But they continued to pursue the player directly behind the scenes and have reportedly reached an agreement with the player himself.

Thomas Tuchel is said to have played a key role to convince the player to move to the Bundesliga.

This left the club chairman Daniel Levy furious and it has been reported that he intends to make them pay by asking for even more than his initial demand of £100m.

The report claims that Bayern Munich’s second bid is aimed at enticing Kane to push for a transfer, potentially facilitating an agreement between the two clubs.

They now await an official response from Spurs on their second bid.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have offered Kane a new lucrative contract but the England international has not expressed an immediate willingness to sign it and is reportedly open to considering all options.

Should Spurs reject Bayern’s second bid, which is the expected outcome, the report suggest that the German club will return with a third offer as they remain keen on signing him.