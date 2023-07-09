West Ham only have 48 hours left to complete €18m bargain deal for 27-year-old

West Ham United are reportedly facing a race against time to clinch the potential bargain transfer of Jonathan Tah.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been strongly linked with the Hammers on several occasions, and his €18million release clause is now close to expiring.

It now looks as though West Ham need to move in the next 48 hours in order to try to bring Tah to the London Stadium.

It remains to be seen if the east Londoners will definitely be making the Germany international a priority right now when other deals also seem to be high up on their agenda at the moment.

As per Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column this morning, Harry Maguire is another defensive option linked, though with nothing concrete at the moment, with the priority being to replace Declan Rice in midfield.