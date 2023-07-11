Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

According to a report from Footmercato, the Magpies are keen on signing the 20-year-old forward who has been outstanding for Montpellier over the last couple of seasons.

The striker has scored 29 goals for the Ligue 1 club over the last couple of seasons and his 19-goal tally last season attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more depth to their attack and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

Wahi has all the attributes to develop into a prolific forward and he could form a long-term partnership with Alexander Isak at Newcastle. Callum Wilson has been an important player for Newcastle but his injury issues are well-known and his availability remains a concern.

Eddie Howe should look to bring in another striker this summer especially with the club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle struggled to score goals consistently last season and someone like Wahi could make a big difference in the final third.

Despite being only 20, the Frenchman is already a star in Ligue 1 and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club will be an attractive option for him and Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done.

According to the report, the striker could cost around €40 million this summer.