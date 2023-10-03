Video: Arsenal fall behind in France as Wahi give Lens 2-1 lead

RC Lens have turned their clash with Arsenal around after going 1-0 down to the Gunners in the first half.

The Premier League side took the lead in the match after 14 minutes through an impressive finish from Gabriel Jesus, despite a positive start from the home side.

However, that lead did not last long as Wahi and Thomasson linked up to produce a very impressive goal to draw the match level at 1-1.

The former has now given Lens the lead with another wonderful finish to capitalise on the Ligue 1 side’s dominance in the game and it looks like it will be a hard task for Mikel Arteta’s side to turn it around from here.

?GOAL | Lens 2-1 Arsenal | Elye Wahi Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/6CHb3kJS00 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 3, 2023

??| GOAL: Wahi scores for Lens and Arsenal go behind! Lens 2-1 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vdboaDWLyB — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 3, 2023

ELYE WAHI SCORES HIS FIRST #UCL GOAL! ? Lens with a shock lead over Arsenal. ? pic.twitter.com/13FwGk8TFR — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

Footage courtesy of RMC Sport and CBS Sports