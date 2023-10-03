Video: Arsenal fall behind in France as Wahi give Lens 2-1 lead

RC Lens have turned their clash with Arsenal around after going 1-0 down to the Gunners in the first half. 

The Premier League side took the lead in the match after 14 minutes through an impressive finish from Gabriel Jesus, despite a positive start from the home side.

However, that lead did not last long as Wahi and Thomasson linked up to produce a very impressive goal to draw the match level at 1-1.

The former has now given Lens the lead with another wonderful finish to capitalise on the Ligue 1 side’s dominance in the game and it looks like it will be a hard task for Mikel Arteta’s side to turn it around from here.

