Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea transfer target’s preferred next club

Chelsea have been among the clubs interested in Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this summer, but he’s also a target for Eintracht Frankfurt and seems to prefer that move, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Romano has also linked Wahi as someone liked by West Ham United, but it seems the highly-rated young Frenchman has his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga next.

This could perhaps make sense as we’ve seen a number of top young French players do well in Germany in recent times, such as Moussa Diaby, Marcus Thuram and Manu Kone, as well as Randal Kolo Muani at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wahi could be an exciting signing for Chelsea to give them more quality up front after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku, but it now looks like this one may be slipping away from the Blues, who are also closing in on signing Deivid Washington instead.

“Chelsea also continue to be linked with Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, but my understanding is that the player’s preference is Eintracht Frankfurt,” Romano said.

“Chelsea made two bids for him but, after signing Deivid Washington, it looks more difficult as player is also attracted by Eintracht project.

“West Ham are also admirers of Wahi, while both the Hammers and Chelsea are also among the names to have shown an interest in Mohammed Kudus this summer.”