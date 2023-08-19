Striker ready to go elsewhere after West Ham fail to provide guarantees

Elye Wahi snubbed a move to West Ham after the striker reportedly failed to receive guarantees.

Wanting assurances over the Hammers’ project, Wahi, 20, failed to receive any kind of indication from the Londoners that suggested the club were prepared to match his ambition.

That’s according to recent reports in the French media, who claim the 20-year-old forward is now set to sign for RC Lens and spend the 2023-24 season competing in the Champions League.

Elye Wahi to RC Lens, here we go! Deal in place for €35m package as reported by French sources — it’s done between clubs ???? #RCLens Personal terms agreed on five year deal with medical tests booked later today. Several clubs wanted Wahi but he’ll play UCL football at Lens. pic.twitter.com/7Fx2r9HWQy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

As for David Moyes and his striker search, other reports have suggested the Hammers are closing in on a £40 million deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax – a player who will reportedly be used as a central striker.