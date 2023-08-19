Striker ready to go elsewhere after West Ham fail to provide guarantees

Elye Wahi snubbed a move to West Ham after the striker reportedly failed to receive guarantees.

Wanting assurances over the Hammers’ project, Wahi, 20, failed to receive any kind of indication from the Londoners that suggested the club were prepared to match his ambition.

That’s according to recent reports in the French media, who claim the 20-year-old forward is now set to sign for RC Lens and spend the 2023-24 season competing in the Champions League.

As for David Moyes and his striker search, other reports have suggested the Hammers are closing in on a £40 million deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax – a player who will reportedly be used as a central striker.

