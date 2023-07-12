Exclusive: LFC expert on Jordan Henderson Saudi transfer snub and future role at Liverpool

Liverpool FC expert Neil Jones has provided some exclusive insight into Jordan Henderson’s long-term future at Anfield amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Jones explained that he couldn’t see Henderson leaving Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League at this stage in his career, with the Reds captain likely to be fully focused on keeping his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

Henderson has been a hugely important part of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, and Jones thinks he’s still got plenty left in him at the highest level, even if he is now 33 years of age.

Jones says Henderson has returned to pre-season in great shape and is sure to continue being an important figure for the club, while further down the line he also looks like someone who could continue to have an association with the team after his playing days come to an end.

“My understanding is that interest from Saudi Arabia definitely exists, and I’d say this week is likely to be pretty crucial in terms of where Henderson’s future lies,” Jones said.

“I imagine Liverpool would want clarity as soon as possible. My hunch is that he stays but we’ll see.

“I would personally be quite surprised if Henderson were to turn his back on being Liverpool captain and being part of the England squad ahead of the European Championships next summer.

“It would be a huge decision for one of the biggest names in English football to leave for Saudi Arabia now, and I’m not convinced he will. He’s turned up for pre-season in tip-top shape, giving the impression that he’s ready to fight for his place at Liverpool and to be part of that England squad for the Euros, and get back to winning trophies – that’s what drives him, I don’t think he’s someone who’d easily have his head turned even by the life-changing money on offer in the Saudi Pro League. I think he’s still got some miles left in the tank in the Premier League.

“Looking further ahead, if you ask people at Liverpool, I think he has that character to succeed as a coach in his post-playing career. He has an authority about him, he has high standards, and has always been known as being one of the main figures, along with the departing James Milner, to set the tone and the culture at the club.

“Knowing him as I do from talking him in the past, I don’t think he’s thinking about stopping playing yet, but he maybe has one eye on the future. I don’t know for certain if he’s started doing his coaching badges or made some kind of move into that yet, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if that was a direction he ended up going down. He’s been captain of Liverpool for eight years, so it’s hard to imagine him not seeing Liverpool in his future once he’s finished playing.”