Exclusive: Liverpool holding internal discussions over “fantastic” talent, according to Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have not yet made much progress on a formal negotiation over the transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear that the Reds are still holding internal discussions over a move for Lavia, who he describes as someone who would be a “fantastic” signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, even after already doing deals for both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Merseyside giants would still surely benefit from a more defensive-minded player in that area of the pitch, and Lavia has shown his immense potential in that role with some strong displays in the Premier League last season, even if he couldn’t quite do enough to prevent Southampton from being relegated to the Championship.

Romano is unsure if LFC are looking at alternatives to Lavia for the moment, but named Manuel Locatelli as another player he admires in midfield, even if he’s not looking likely to leave Juventus.

“Romeo Lavia – At the moment this is still not something imminent,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are discussing internally about Lavia, no official bid has been submitted yet. And also no decision has been made on the price.

“So, Lavia remains on the Reds’ list, and, honestly, I think Lavia would be a fantastic signing. He’s a top talent, it’s not easy to find that kind of player on the market, so I don’t know if they have alternatives at this stage.

“Personally a player I like in midfield is Manuel Locatelli but he’s an important player for Juventus, so not necessarily a realistic or easier option for Liverpool or anyone else.”