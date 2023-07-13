Liverpool LGBTQ group appalled by Jordan Henderson’s potential Saudi move

For a player who has earned himself the right to be called a Liverpool legend, Jordan Henderson is in danger of having his good name tarnished by a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

Managed by one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, Steven Gerrard, the Pro League side are clearly looking to compete with the big boys and, with Gerrard’s reputation and clout, they might just be able pull off some sensational deals.

According to a tweet from reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has accepted the deal and now the matter rests in the hands of the two clubs, with Jurgen Klopp also giving the deal the green light.

? Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s an agreement in principle, still verbal. Contract agreed. Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free ?? Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light. pic.twitter.com/aRgGd9YKPW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

This is Anfield report that his potential salary if the deal goes ahead would be in the region of £700,000-£760,000 per week, an astronomical rise on his current reported salary (via Capology) of £140,000 per week.

It would be difficult for anyone to turn down that type of money, however, Henderson has always been a vocal critic of regime’s such as the Saudi’s, so it would be a huge piece of backtracking on his part if he moves there.

The potential move has already led to a huge backlash too, and Kop Outs, an LGBTQ fan base that follow the Reds, have noted via a tweet that they are ‘appalled and concerned’ by Henderson’s actions.

For both Henderson and Gerrard, the grass may seem greener on the other side, but at what cost to their own reputations amongst the Reds supporter base?