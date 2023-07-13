Video: Darwin Nunez has a new number at Liverpool for the new season

The upcoming campaign is a big one for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and ahead of the new season getting underway, the striker has opted for a change of numbers.

The Uruguay international arrived at Liverpool last summer for a club-record fee of £85m but failed to hit the heights his price tag warranted. However, the 24-year-old showed glimpses of what he is all about and many Reds around the world are excited to see what the forward brings over the coming months.

Nunez donned the number 27 shirt throughout the previous season and for the new campaign, the Uruguayan has chosen to wear the number nine jersey throughout the rest of his time at Anfield.

The departure of Roberto Firmino freed up the number and now the striker joins the long list of legends to wear the famous number.