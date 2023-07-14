Bayern Munich have communicated their intention to sign Harry Kane this summer once again after a meeting was held with Daniel Levy in London, as was reported by Christian Falk in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

High-ranking officials from the Bavarian outfit attended talks in the English capital as the club look to reach an agreement in the current window.

“Bayern and Tottenham officials had a meeting in London today over Harry Kane. A ‘high-ranking’ delegation (including CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, the Technical Director) from Bayern sat at the negotiating table with Daniel Levy,” the BILD journalist wrote. “There has been no breakthrough yet, but Bayern remain optimistic a deal would happen this summer.”

The striker enjoyed another stellar personal campaign with Spurs despite the club’s struggles on the pitch, registering 37 goal contributions in 49 games and breaking the England goalscoring record in the process.

A bid of £59.9m ultimately failed to set any tails wagging at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite the player having only a year remaining on his contract.

Ange Postecoglu has remained adamant that the player continues to be a part of his planning for 2023/24, though one might imagine it will be increasingly difficult for Spurs to retain their vice grip on their star attacker with the threat of a free transfer next year hanging over.

Assuming Bayern can afford to venture past the £70m mark, fans can likely expect Daniel Levy’s resolve to potentially buckle.