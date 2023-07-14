In the social media age nothing tends to get past savvy users of the various apps, and it appears that Everton have accidentally divulged the name of one of their new signings and his club, Leicester City.

Everton’s social team were shooting a video of the players undergoing an intensive training session when a voice can be heard out of shot.

The male voice appears to say “We’ve got Jonny Evans coming in,” though it is muffled by the noise from the training session.

Sean Dyche won’t want his transfer plans to be out in the open for fear of other clubs jumping in and potentially nabbing their targets.

We’ll need to wait and see if the Toffees have dropped a clanger in that regard here or not.