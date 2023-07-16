Fabrizio Romano provides the latest on Fabinho’s move to Saudi Arabia as talks continue

Fabinho’s move from Liverpool to Al Ittihad is growing closer following developments over the weekend and with talks continuing between all parties, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides the latest on the Brazilian’s move to the Middle East.

Liverpool received a £40m bid from Al Ittihad this week and the Reds have given the midfielder permission to complete the move. Jurgen Klopp and his staff decided not to include the 29-year-old in their pre-season squad heading to Germany and that was the big indication that the Brazilian is on the way out of Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest on the transfer and the journalist states that Liverpool and Al Ittihad are currently discussing key details of the Fabinho deal — including instalments, payment terms and more.

Fabinho has already agreed personal terms after speaking to manager Nuno Espirito Santo but the two clubs still need to negotiate details before the green light is given.

Liverpool will look to replace Fabinho immediately once the deal is finalised as they are becoming short in midfield again, especially if they lose Jordan Henderson as well.

The Merseyside club have been heavily linked with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia in recent weeks but the Saints star is just one of a number of players on the Reds’ list. According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips are also targets for Jurgen Klopp and it will become clearer over the coming weeks who Liverpool move for.